Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

RVSB opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $154.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

RVSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.