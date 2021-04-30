Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 39,817 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,817 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Republic First Bancorp worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a P/E ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FRBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.