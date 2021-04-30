Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,627. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $343,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,219.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,499 shares of company stock worth $1,525,373. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

