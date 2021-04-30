NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

