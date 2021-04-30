Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

