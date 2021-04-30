Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NWBI opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,701.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

