Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

NFBK stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.