Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $893.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.76.

Several analysts have commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

