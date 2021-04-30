Northcoast Research Comments on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.90. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $188.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after buying an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after buying an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

