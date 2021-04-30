North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.36.

TSE NOA traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.49. The company had a trading volume of 134,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30. The firm has a market cap of C$493.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.92.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 699,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,085,537.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 699,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,085,537.55. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$192,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$2,837,721.60. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 721,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,173 and sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

