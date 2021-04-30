Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 56,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

