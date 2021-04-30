Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

