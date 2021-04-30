Norges Bank Takes Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after buying an additional 323,240 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in MacroGenics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 94,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $35.63 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.39). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

