Norges Bank Makes New $854,000 Investment in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Passage Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,738 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter worth $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

PASG opened at $19.45 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PASG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

