Norges Bank Makes New $746,000 Investment in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QAD by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QAD by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.09 and a beta of 1.32. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

QAD Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

