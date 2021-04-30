Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.