Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 73,229 ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.15% of ADTRAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ADTRAN by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ADTRAN by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $855.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

