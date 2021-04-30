Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,353 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.