Nord/LB Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DWNI. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.30 ($56.82).

FRA DWNI opened at €45.01 ($52.95) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.02.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

