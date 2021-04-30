Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOKIA. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.03 ($4.75).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.