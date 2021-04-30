NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of NNGRY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.16. 23,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,892. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. NN Group has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.