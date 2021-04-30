Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,902.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.20.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.