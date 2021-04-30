Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.94 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $29,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,883,000 after acquiring an additional 408,670 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

