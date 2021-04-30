Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $25,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after acquiring an additional 299,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,370 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.