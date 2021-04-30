Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,619 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 38.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,757,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,327.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,192.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,153.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.32 and a 52 week high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.