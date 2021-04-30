NIO’s (NIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,479,336. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.