NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 6.5%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62. 32,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,882,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $870,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

