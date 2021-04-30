NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $36,000 Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

