NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 720 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 211,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $72.38 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 241.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPS shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

