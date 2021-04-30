NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 79.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $137,969,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $167.62 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

