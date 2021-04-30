NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $45,000 Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS opened at $14.11 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.