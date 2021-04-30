NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,453 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000.

EFT stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

