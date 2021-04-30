NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.290-2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 1,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,262. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

