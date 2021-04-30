NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.290-2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 1,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,262. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.65.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
