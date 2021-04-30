NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:NREF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $21.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

