Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $75.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEM. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.07.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. 99,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.