NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Short Interest Down 73.4% in April

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the March 31st total of 140,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NewHold Investment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHIC remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. NewHold Investment has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $11.23.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

