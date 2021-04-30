Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 15863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Newell Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

