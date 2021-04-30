New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

