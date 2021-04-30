New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO stock opened at $533.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $327.90 and a 52-week high of $547.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

