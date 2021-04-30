New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,082 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 239,196 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Devon Energy worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Devon Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

