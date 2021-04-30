New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,956 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Masco worth $19,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. Masco Co. has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $65.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.