New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Shares of SIVB opened at $580.20 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $586.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

