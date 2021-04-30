New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Takes Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

