New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Invests $228,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 612,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,497,000 after purchasing an additional 105,457 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $198.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

