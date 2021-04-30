New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has $1.11 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,408.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,173.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,911.10. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,479.79.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.