New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.02. 642,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,776. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.43. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.