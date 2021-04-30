Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Up 252.6% in April

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 252.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NML. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 302,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 64,402 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 127,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 386.0% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 490,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 389,468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,259. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

