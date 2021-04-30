NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Director Eric I. Richman Buys 5,000 Shares

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Director Eric I. Richman bought 5,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $6.29 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.41.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBSE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

