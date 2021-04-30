Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Network International alerts:

OTCMKTS NWITY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 3,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,543. Network International has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.