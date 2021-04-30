NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-0.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTST. Scotiabank began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NTST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. 185,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.